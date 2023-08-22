Dubai Police Strengthens Awareness among 600 Students at Bel Remaitha Club

The Dubai Police community-based initiative 'Positive Spirit', in cooperation with Bel Remaitha Club in Dubai, has successfully organised diverse educational programmes and informative lectures for over 600 male and female students between the ages of 5 and 15 during the summer break.

Adel Bel Remaitha, Club President, lauded the commendable efforts of the Dubai Police in their educational and informative initiatives that address various behaviours and phenomena endangering society. He emphasized the crucial role played by both government and private entities in promoting social responsibility and cultivating awareness among young individuals.

Bel Remaitha further underscored the significance of fostering a generation empowered with self-protection skills and guiding their energies and abilities toward a positive path that not only benefits themselves but also their families and their country.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Positive Spirit initiative, Fatima Buhajeer, emphasized the ongoing dedication of the initiative to its educational and awareness efforts within the community. "Through a wide range of community and sports initiatives, programmes, and events, the initiative strives to enhance the quality of life, foster social harmony, and instil values such as tolerance, coexistence, and respect among community members," she continued.

The lectures, held during morning and evening sessions, covered a wide range of topics, including bullying, cyberbullying, the harmful effects of drugs, and traffic safety measures. In addition, a diverse selection of courses and programmes were offered, such as innovation, photography skills, equestrianism, and other activities specifically designed to cater to the interests of young individuals. These initiatives impart valuable knowledge and enrich their leisure time with educational and enjoyable experiences.

