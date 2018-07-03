England's Sam Curran replaces injured brother

Sam Curran will replace his brother Tom in the England squad for the One Day International series with India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

All-rounder Tom - who like Sam plays for the same county side Surrey - has not recovered from a left side strain and will also miss the three match T20 series with the Indians which begins later on Tuesday.

England batsman Dawid Malan had been called up last Friday as a replacement for him for at least the first of the T20 matches.

"Tom will now commence his rehabilitation programme at the Oval under the supervision of Surrey and England's medical teams," read the ECB statement.

Revised ODI squad

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Match schedule:

1st ODI, England v India, Thursday, July 12. Trent Bridge, Nottingham (1130GMT)

2nd ODI, England v India, Saturday, July 14. Lord's, London (1130GMT)

3rd ODI, England v India, Tuesday, July 17. Headingley, Leeds (1130GMT)