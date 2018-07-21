Euro 2016 winner Fonte joins Lille from Dalian Yifang

Portugal's veteran central defender Jose Fonte has joined French Ligue 1 outfit Lille after a brief spell in China which followed a decade in the English Premier league.

The 34-year-old, who played 35 times for Portugal, enjoyed six seasons at Southampton, three at Crystal Palace and also had a spell with West Ham.

He was on the pitch when Portugal won the Euro 2016 tournament and was also in their World Cup squad this year.

"Lille are happy to announce a deal with Jose Fonte until 2020," Lille said on Friday.

Lille ended a nightmare 2017-2018 season clinging on to top flight football with a late rally of results after going into the campaign tipped to do well.