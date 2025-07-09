Fatima Al Awadhi becomes youngest Emirati to summit Europe's highest peak

In a new milestone for the UAE, 17-year-old Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi has become the youngest Emirati to summit Mount Elbrus in Russia, Europe’s highest peak at 5,642 metres.

The achievement marks the latest step in her pursuit of the “Seven Summits” challenge, a global mountaineering goal. Last year, she successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa.

Supported by UAE-based Finance House, which advocates youth empowerment, Al Awadhi braved extreme weather and difficult terrain to raise the UAE flag atop the mountain. Her climb serves as a message of hope and inspiration for Arab youth, particularly young women.

She dedicated her achievement to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in gratitude for their enduring support for Emirati youth and women.

“Reaching this summit was only possible because of the unwavering support of our leadership,” Al Awadhi said. “I dedicate this achievement to those who taught us that nothing is beyond our reach.”

Al Awadhi exemplifies the aspirations of young Emiratis, blending her passion for adventure with community engagement. Drawing from her leadership and volunteer experiences, she plans to launch environmental and humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged communities and protecting nature.

She stressed that her mission is not just personal, adding, “It is a message that Emirati and Arab youth, especially young women, are capable of leading, exploring and making a meaningful impact.”

Al Awadhi expressed deep gratitude to her family, saying, “To my mother, Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, you are my anchor and my strength. And to my late father, Abdulrahman Al Awadhi, your guidance taught me to aim for the skies with steady steps.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.