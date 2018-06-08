FIFA releases additional 100,000 tickets for fans

With just seven days to go until the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, FIFA can confirm that 2,403,116 tickets have been allocated to football fans all around the world since sales started in September 2017.

In accordance with the ticket sales structure and in line with FIFA’s efforts to make as many tickets as possible available directly to football fans, more than 100,000 tickets, which were previously reserved for other FIFA constituent groups, will be made available at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on 8th June, 23:00 Moscow time (22:00 Central European Time).