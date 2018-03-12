Final round of Yas Racing Series roars into Yas Marina Circuit this weekend

The final round of the TRD 86 Cup will be back on Friday 16th, where Saif Al Ameri will try to keep his grip at the top of the points table to be crowned Champion.

In the penultimate round of the home-grown, single-make championship, Kepa Carmona managed to take his first overall win in Race 1 then it was all change in Race 2 as Ahmad Al Moosa crossed the line securing the top spot on the podium. However, it was a solid performance from Saif Al Ameri, which meant his two second places were enough to maintain the points lead overall.

Currently Al Ameri is sitting clear in the overall rankings with 174 points followed by Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain (MAGH) and Ahmad Al Moosa with 134 and 110 points respectively. Last year’s TRD 86 Cup champion, Karim Al Azhari, is currently sitting in fourth overall with 96 points.