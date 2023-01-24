150 Promising Players from Dubai Clubs participate in the First Stage of “Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8”

By Emirates247

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has launched “Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8” for the sports season 2022 – 2023, which is organized by Dubai clubs football companies in collaboration with DSC as part of its strategy to support the sports talents program and to boost grassroots & juniors’ technical level, based on the FIFA’s instructions to implement the best world practices to enhance football grassroots.

“Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8” is organized in four stages (Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahli & Hatta). The first stage was held at Hatta Club with participation of 150 players from Dubai’s four sports clubs, who joined various sports, entertaining & cultural activities as part of this Festival. Participating teams were classified into four groups. Each group plays four football matches at the different stadiums and after each match the teams participate in entertaining & cultural activities, comprising various sports competitions such as ball shooting, footvolley, running, tug of war in addition to awareness lectures & cultural competitions. The Festival was held in the presence of Hatta Club’s Board of Directors besides intensive numbers of parents.

The second stage of the Festival is scheduled on Saturday 4th Feb. at Al-Wasl Club, while the third stage will take place Saturday 25th Feb. at Al-Nasr Club and the fourth stage will be held on Saturday 4th March at Shabab Al-Ahli Club.

The Festival is organized to provide technical support for football companies to develop grassroots programs system / make Dubai clubs attractive for grassroots / provide enough time for promising players to learn & enjoy football game and boost skills through contesting matches with counterparts / scout sports talents starting from early ages / develop activity & build proper personality / enhance the soul of cooperation between participants & create friendship relations / increase the numbers of football participants in Dubai / promote for Dubai clubs which are keen to deal with childhood & family.

The Festival is one of the eminent events in DSC’s annual agenda, as it meets several goals. In this regard, the Festival provides technical opportunities for young players to play vs. counterparts & boost skills. It also meets various social benefits, as families can attend the event with their sons to cement mutual relations among each other, be acquainted with their sons’ levels and support them to become future stars.

DSC is keen to organize the various stages of the Festival in Dubai clubs alternatively in order to enhance relations among clubs and motivate them to attain excellence, innovate joyful programs for grassroots & families, aiming to achieve several technical, social & organizational goals simultaneously.

