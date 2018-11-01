AC Milan moves into Champions League places with 2-1 win

By AP

Alessio Romagnoli scored a spectacular goal in added time as AC Milan beat Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Wednesday to move into the Champions League places.

Romagnoli, a center back, met a punched clearance from goalkeeper Andrei Radu with a lobbed volley from beyond the area.

The winner made up for Romagnoli's own goal earlier, after Suso had given Milan an early lead.

Milan moved level on points with fifth-place Lazio but ahead on goal difference. The Rossoneri trail second-place Inter Milan and third-place Napoli by four points.

It's the first time this season that Milan can take actual stock of its position since the Genoa game had been postponed from August after 43 people died in the Morandi bridge disaster.

Suso opened the scoring with a blistering shot five minutes in.

The left-footed Spaniard has scored nine of his last 11 Serie A goals with shots from outside the box.

After the break, Romagnoli's deflection of a powerful shot from Christian Kouame ended up in his own goal.

Radu then produced a series of difficult saves to deny Milan until his risky charge forward to clear cost him with Romagnoli's goal.