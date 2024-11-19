ADNOC Pro League's market value hit €360 million

The market value of the ADNOC Pro League reached €360 million, according to the latest statistics of the Transfer Market, the football website with a focus on transfers and market values.

The figures were released ahead of the return of the eighth round next Thursday.

The current value of the competition is the third highest value since the start of the current season at the end of last August, when it reached €352 million at the time, then €373 million in mid-October.

The highest increase in the market value of the competition had jumped to €375 million, with the start of the seventh round before it decreased with the suspension of the competition.

In terms of players, Nabil Fekir, attacking midfielder for UAE Pro League club Al Jazira, maintained his lead as the highest player with a market value of €9 million.

