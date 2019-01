By Wam

Thailand kept their AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 hopes alive by defeating Bahrain 1-0 in a Group A clash at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Chanathip Songkrasin was the hero as the Southeast Asians secured a remarkable result after their 4-1 defeat to India.

For Bahrain, who drew 1-1 with the United Arab Emirates in their opener, the defeat means they will have to beat India in their final match to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.