AFC Asian Cup: China 2-1 Kyrgyz Republic

By Wam

China escaped with all three points from their AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 opener on Monday as Marcello Lippi’s side staged a second half rally to hand debutants Kyrgyz Republic a 2-1 defeat at Al Ain’s Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium.

Akhlidin Israilov had given Alexander Krestinin’s team the lead three minutes before the break but an unfortunate own goal by Kyrgyz keeper Pavel Matiash and a fine finish from substitute Yu Dabao earned China the win in the nations’ Group C opener.

China went into the game without suspended captain Zheng Zhi, the former AFC Player of the Year, but were still heavily fancied against a team making their debut at the AFC Asian Cup.

But Kyrgyz Republic made it clear from the outset they would not be overawed, either by the opposition or the occasion, and started the game putting the Chinese defence on the back foot.

The Kyrgyz goalkeeper looked well positioned to comfortably deal with Zhang Linpeng’s mistimed looping header, only to palm the ball into his own goal in a disastrous attempt to clear his lines.

The goal emboldened the Chinese and, 12 minutes later, Wu Xi was heading over the bar at the end of a slick move involving Zhang Linpeng and Gao Lin while Wu Lei also saw his headed attempt clear the goal in the 71st minute.

With 12 minutes remaining Lippi’s team took the lead when Wu Xi’s deft header directed Liu Yang’s long ball from the back into Yu’s path and the Beijing Guoan forward was left in position to slot his shot beyond Matiash, which he did with aplomb to give China all three points.