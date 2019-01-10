AFC Asian Cup: Uzbekistan 2-1 Oman

By Wam

Eldor Shomurodov struck five minutes from the end to secure Uzbekistan a 2-1 win over Oman in their AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Group F match at the Sharjah Stadium on Wednesday.

The win took Uzbekistan to second in the standings behind Japan, who defeated Turkmenistan 3-2 in their opening tie earlier on Wednesday.

Oman started aggressively, as they tested the Uzbekistan defence with several surging runs and in the 14th minute, came close to scoring through Ahmed Al Mahaijri’s header which goalkeeper Ignatiy Nesterov brilliantly saved.

Up next for Uzbekistan are Turkmenistan on Sunday, while Oman will look to keep their campaign on track against Japan on the same day.