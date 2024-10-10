AFC Asian Qualifiers: United Arab Emirates 1-1 DPR Korea

A fighting DPR Korea held United Arab Emirates to a 1-1 draw in their AFC Asian Qualifiers™ - Road to 26 Group A tie at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Yahya Al Ghassani struck in the 66th minute to open the scoring with goalkeeper Khalid Eisa keeping out Han Kwang Song’s spot-kick, only for Jong Il Gwan to level the tie late in the game.

Now the UAE have four points, three adrift of Uzbekistan and Islamic Republic of Iran and play Uzbekistan next on Tuesday while DPR Korea face Kyrgyz Republic.

