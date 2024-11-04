AFC Champions League Elite: Al Wasl 1-1 Al Sadd

Ten-man Al Wasl secured a valuable point on Monday night, battling to a 1-1 draw against Al Sadd SC in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25. The match, held at Dubai's Zabeel Stadium, saw both teams fight hard for the victory.

Al Wasl took the lead in the 29th minute through Alexis Perez's goal. However, Al Sadd's Romain Saiss equalised to level the scoreline. The match took a dramatic turn in the 83rd minute when Soufiane Bouftini was sent off, leaving Al Wasl to defend with ten men for the remainder of the game.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Al Wasl managed to hold on for the draw. With this result, Al Sadd remain unbeaten, moving to eight points from four games. Al Wasl, on the other hand, are one point behind with seven points.

