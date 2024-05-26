AFC congratulates UAE President on Al Ain Club's winning AFC Champions League title

Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and First Vice-President of FIFA, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Al Ain Club's winning AFC Champions League title 2024.

Shaikh Salman affirmed that Al Ain Club's great achievement is a result of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's generous patronage of sports in the UAE in general, and for Al Ain Club in particular.

He also congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser, Second Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, and Second Vice President of the Honorary Council, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), lauding the association's concrete cooperation in the success of the final match.

