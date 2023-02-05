Ahly to clash with Real Madrid after edging Sounders 1-0

By wam

Egypt's giants Al Ahly won a hard-fought match against Seattle Sounders in the last eight to advance to the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco semifinals, where they will play Real Madrid.

Two minutes from time, Mohamed Afsha's deflected effort ended an evenly fought quarter-final in which defences were dominating and there had been just one shot on goal before the late winner from the Egypt international.

Afhsa scooped up the ball 20 yards from goal with two minutes left and curled a right-foot shot against the crossbar. The Ahly star was given a second opportunity to score, and the Sounders mistakenly cleared the ball, which led to disaster. A deflection off Alex Roldan caught Stefan Frei off guard and handed the Americans a painful loss as Afsha's second effort appeared to be floating harmlessly into his gloves.

In their last three victories at the FIFA Club World Cup, Al Ahly have scored eight goals without answering. In their last five games at the international championship, the Egyptians have now recorded four clean sheets.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal overcome Wydad of Morrocco on penalties to set up Flamengo clash in the semi-finals.

