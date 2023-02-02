Al Ahly thrash Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

By WAM

TANGIER, 1st February, 2023 (WAM) – Egypt's Al Ahly thrashed Auckland City 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup opener which took place at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco, tonight.

Goals from Tau, Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Sherif earned Al Ahly a convincing win over the Oceanian champions.

City finished the game with 10 players after Adam Mitchell was sent off in stoppage time as the New Zealand side was eliminated from the global tournament.

Ahly is now set to encounter the Seattle Sounders FC in the next round and the winner will face Real Madrid in the semifinals.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.