Al Ahly wins 13th Egyptian Super Cup

Al Ahly secured the Egyptian Super Cup for the second consecutive time and the 13th time in its history after defeating Pyramids 1-0 during the match that was held this evening at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The match's sole goal came in minute 95 of extra time in the form of a penalty converted by Ali Maâloul, after a thrilling 90 minuets that ended with a goalless draw.

The hosting of the match is based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Egyptian Football Association, which includes hosting the Egyptian Super Cup twice in a row.

Al Ahly's victory marks its second consecutive Egyptian Super Cup win in Abu Dhabi, as the last edition of the Super Cup was held in October 2022 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, where Al Ahly snatch the title with a 2-0 win over Zamalek.

