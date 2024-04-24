Al Ain Advances to Asian Champions League Final Despite Al Hilal Loss

Al Ain, the United Arab Emirates' representative, secured a place in the Asian Champions League final despite a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in Riyadh. Their impressive 5-4 aggregate victory in the semifinals dashed Al Hilal's hopes of claiming the continental prize.

In the second leg, Al Hilal struck early, reducing the deficit to 4-2 from the first leg. Ruben Neves converted a penalty kick after a VAR review, while Al Ain remained resilient. The 2003 champions responded swiftly, with Erik Jorgens finding the net to restore their two-goal aggregate lead. The match was intense, with both teams pushing forward for crucial goals.

Al Dawsari, the star winger for Al Hilal, made his presence felt. His low shot found the bottom corner, bringing the aggregate score to 5-3. Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa made crucial saves, denying Michael's deflected effort and keeping Al Hilal at bay. Despite the pressure, Al Ain held on, securing their place in the final.

This victory marks Al Ain's return to the Asian Champions League final for the first time since 2016. Back then, they narrowly lost to South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors. Now, under the guidance of coach Hernan Crespo, Al Ain is determined to go all the way.

Al Ain will face either Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea or Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the final. The first leg is scheduled for May 11, with the location yet to be determined. Al Ain fans can be proud of their team's heart, determination, and commitment to the club's name.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

