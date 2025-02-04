Al Ain Appoints Serbian Coach Vladimir Ivić on 18-Month Deal as Leonardo Jardim Departs

Al Ain FC has announced the appointment of Serbian coach Vladimir Ivić on an 18-month contract, as the club looks to reset its ambitions in the UAE Pro League.

The announcement comes alongside news of the departure of Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim. In an official statement on their X account, the club confirmed: “Al Ain Football Club has reached an agreement with Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim and his technical staff to terminate their contract by mutual consent. The club extends its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the coach and his staff for their efforts during their tenure, wishing them success in their future endeavors.”

Jardim took charge of Al Ain in November, replacing Argentine Hernán Crespo, with the aim of reviving the team's form. However, the club’s hopes in the AFC Champions League were dashed after their group-stage exit following a defeat to Qatar's Al Rayyan on Monday.

With Ivić’s appointment, Al Ain aims to steer the team back on track for the remainder of the season.

