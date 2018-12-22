Al Ain determined to delineate honourable image of Emirati football: Head Coach

By Wam

Al Ain coach Zoran Mamic has reaffirmed his players' staunch determination to once again deliver an honourable image of Emirati football during their much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup final match tomorrow against European Champions Real Madrid.

"It goes without saying that following three successive wins against three continental champions – Oceania’s Team Wellington, Africa’s Esperance and South America’s River Plate- my players are exhausted; however the motive is there to secure an impressive achievement for the nation," said Mamic at a news conference this evening ahead of the prestigious match tomorrow.

He expressed belief that Real Madrid are the world's best team, citing their performance against rivals Al Jazeerah last year in the same championship as a sign of their firm determination to clinch titles.

"Their strength lies in their collective team spirit, and therefore we should not single out one player," he said, accentuating his conviction that his goal keeper Khalid Issa is the country's best goalie.

He expressed hope his team would manage to win the prestigious cup tomorrow, saying, "We’re in the final on merit."

For his part , Al Ain's player Amer Abdulrahman reiterated his playmates' unswerving will to introduce a beautiful football tomorrow and raise the UAE flag high at the end of the match.

"We're preparing for probably the most important game in our history and will spare no effort to win it," he said.