Al-Hilal and Neymar Part Ways by Mutual Consent

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal announced Monday that its contract with Brazilian striker Neymar has been terminated by mutual agreement. The decision comes after the 32-year-old forward, once regarded as one of the world’s premier players, featured in only seven matches for the club, registering a single goal and two assists.

Neymar’s time with Al-Hilal was marred by an ACL injury sustained in October 2023 while on international duty with Brazil, sidelining him for much of the season. Despite his limited contributions, he was part of the squad that won the Saudi Pro League title last season.

The initial contract, signed in August 2023 after Neymar’s €90 million ($94 million) transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, was set to run through the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

In a statement posted on social media, Al-Hilal expressed gratitude for Neymar’s contributions:

"The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for his efforts during his time with Al-Hilal."

Speculations About Neymar’s Future

Neymar’s representatives have yet to confirm his next move, though Brazilian media has reported potential interest in a short-term return to Santos, his boyhood club. Fans of Santos have fueled the anticipation with tributes, including a promotional video featuring the voice of late football legend Pelé, encouraging Neymar to don the club’s iconic No. 10 jersey once more.

While Neymar denied plans for a Santos return during a visit to Brazil in June 2024, he recently hinted at the possibility of playing for another Brazilian club, Flamengo, or even a return to Santos in the future.

Neymar’s Legacy

During his career at Santos, Neymar won six major titles, including the Copa Libertadores in 2011, which propelled him to global stardom before his move to Barcelona in 2013. He remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 125 appearances.

As Neymar eyes the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, questions linger about his readiness to return to top form. Brazil’s national coach, Dorival Júnior, has expressed concerns about Neymar’s recovery and availability for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

With his departure from Al-Hilal, Neymar’s next chapter is awaited by fans and analysts worldwide, as he navigates the final stages of a career filled with highs and setbacks.

