Arsenal Club’s Star Emile Smith continues Trainings in Dubai

The Arsenal Club’s star Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed the wonderful weather of Dubai during his short vacation in the Emirate, lasted for one week, following a strong & competitive sports season in the English Premier League. The talented young English star continued his daily trainings in Dubai stadiums during his vacation, as part of preparations for the UEFA European Under 21 Football Championship, scheduled during June & July 2023.

Emile Smith visited Dubai several times with Arsenal Club during the last period to participate in the Team’s winter camps in the Emirate. He also visited the city accompanied by his friends. However, his latest visit was a success as he enjoyed the nice weather of the city and simultaneously continued serious trainings, which were held in coordination between Arsenal Club, led by the coach Arteta alongside his assistants, and the professional coach Shiane O'Shea, the owner of a training center in Dubai, who supervised the individual, fitness & skill trainings of Emile Smith, based on the preparation programs, ratified by Arsenal Club.

The talented star, who has graduated from Arsenal Academy, suffered a recurrence of injuries that kept him out of many matches during the last sports season.

The coach Shiane lauded the English star’s keenness to continue daily trainings to maintain fitness during his vacation in Dubai, looking forward for strong return to stadiums with Arsenal Club & the English National Team in the UEFA European Championship. He also praised the professional level of work, adopted by Arsenal Club’s respective bodies who contact with players to be acquainted with their programs & continuity of exercises during vacations and to urge them maintain their physical & technical levels.

