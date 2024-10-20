2.59 PM Sunday, 20 October 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:02 06:16 12:06 15:22 17:51 19:05
20 October 2024
Advanced
Home

Arsenal lose 0-2 in the Premier League

Published
By E247

Arsenal lost 2-0 away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening, playing the final 60 minutes of the match with 10 men following William Saliba’s sending off.

Ryan Christie scored from a Bournemouth corner in the 70th minute, before Justin Cluivert made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Now Arsenal's points tally is halted at 17, placing them third in the table. They are level on points with second-placed Manchester City, who face Wolverhampton tomorrow. Arsenal are just one point behind leaders Liverpool, who will meet Chelsea in the same round.

In other ties, Tottenham Hotspur defeated West Ham United 4-1. Aston Villa beat Fulham 3-1; Manchester United triumphed over Brentford 2-1; and Brighton edged Newcastle United 1-0.

Additionally, Leicester City defeated Southampton 3-2, and Everton beat Ipswich Town 2-1.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 20 October 2024 13:02