Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:42 05:58 12:20 15:47 18:37 19:52
Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored goals in stoppage time to help Arsenal defeat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.
Alejandro Garnacho broke free to score in the closing minutes of a dramatic game, giving United the chance to win it themselves, but a tight VAR offside call prevented it.
Instead, it was the £105 million player from Arsenal who scored the game-winner. He expertly controlled a corner at the back post before firing a volley off Jonny Evans, 35, and past Andre Onana.
Moments afterwards, Jesus broke free, leaving Diogo Dalot and United on the ground. Last season, Eddie Nketiah delivered an injury-time knockout blow to Manchester United. It was a Rice-Jesus one-two this time.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.