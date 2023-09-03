3.54 AM Tuesday, 5 September 2023
Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

Published
By WAM

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored goals in stoppage time to help Arsenal defeat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.

Alejandro Garnacho broke free to score in the closing minutes of a dramatic game, giving United the chance to win it themselves, but a tight VAR offside call prevented it.

Instead, it was the £105 million player from Arsenal who scored the game-winner. He expertly controlled a corner at the back post before firing a volley off Jonny Evans, 35, and past Andre Onana.

Moments afterwards, Jesus broke free, leaving Diogo Dalot and United on the ground. Last season, Eddie Nketiah delivered an injury-time knockout blow to Manchester United. It was a Rice-Jesus one-two this time.

