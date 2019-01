By WAM

Korea Republic needed extra time to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, defeating Bahrain 2-1 in their Round of 16 tie at the Rashid Stadium on Tuesday.

Substitute Kim Jin-su was the Korea Republic hero with his headed winner at the tail end of the first period of extra-time and the two-time champions will now face either Qatar or Iraq, who play later on Tuesday, in the last eight at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium on Friday.