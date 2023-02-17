Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2-2 draw

By WAM

The eagerly anticipated UEFA Europa League first leg match of the knockout play-off round between FC Barcelona and Manchester United F.C. ended with a 2-2 draw, leaving all to be decided in the second leg.

The first half ended in a goalless draw at the Camp Nou stadium. The second half saw Barcelona advance with a Marcos Alonso goal in the 50th minute, but a spirited Manchester United side responded with two goals scored by Marcus Rashford in the 53rd minute, and an own-goal by Barca's Jules Conde in the 59th minute.

Fifteen minutes before the final whistle, Raphinha equalised for Barca to seal the thrilling duel between the two sides.

