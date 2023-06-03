Barcelona clinch Women's Champions League in comeback victory

Barcelona won their second Women's Champions League in three years on Saturday when they came back from two goals down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling final before a sold-out crowd in Eindhoven.

Swedish defender Fridolina Rolfo struck the winning goal from close range in the 70th minute, rounding off a sensational comeback for Barcelona who had been 2-0 down at halftime.

The Spanish league champions quickly set the record straight in the second half as Patricia Guijarro headed in two goals in the first five minutes after the break.

Polish striker Ewa Pajor had put Wolfsburg ahead in the third minute and then provided the cross for Alexandra Popp to score their second goal in the 37th.

