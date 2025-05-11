Barcelona close in on league title after defeating Madrid 4-3

In a spectacle of breathtaking drama, Barcelona, with hearts ablaze and spirits undimmed, clawed their way back from the precipice of a two-goal deficit to vanquish their eternal rivals, Real Madrid, in a Clasico etched forever in the annals of footballing lore.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, after a lightning start by Mbappe who struck twice within the opening fourteen minutes, Barcelona responded with a four-goal salvo before the halftime whistle. Eric Garcia, a beacon of resilience, ignited the comeback, followed by the youthful exuberance of Lamine Yamal. Then, Raphinha, with a brace of exquisite strikes, sent a seismic wave of belief through the visiting ranks.

As the tension reached fever pitch in the final act, Mbappe scored his team's third, before the drama intensified further as Fermin Lopez's potential late goal for Barca was agonisingly disallowed for a handball, leaving hearts pounding until the final whistle.

But in the end, victory belonged to Barcelona, who emerged seven points clear of their vanquished adversaries with a mere three matches remaining, their grasp on the league title tightening with each glorious stride.

