Committed to living up to trust placed by FIFA: Al Kamali

Counsellor Mohammed Al Kamali expressed his pride and deep appreciation following his appointment as Chair of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee by the General Assembly of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), affirming that this responsibility is a great honour and a strong motivation to exert every effort to fulfil the role with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

‏In a statement following his election, Al Kamali extended his sincere gratitude to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, which he described as “the foremost supporter of its citizens, providing them with the best opportunities for development and empowerment, and enabling them to represent the nation with distinction on regional and global stages.”

‏He also thanked the UAE Football Association, chaired by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, for its continuous support of national talent and for empowering Emiratis to serve in leading roles across the international sports landscape.

‏Al Kamali affirmed his commitment to living up to the trust placed in him and representing the UAE with honour in his new international role. He emphasised his dedication to working closely with FIFA teams to carry out all assigned responsibilities with the highest standards of efficiency and professionalism, contributing to the advancement of global football and upholding swift and fair justice within the sport.

