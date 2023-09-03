Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 850th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated scoring his 850th career goal after scoring again in a 5-1 win for Al Nassr against Al Hazm in the Saudi Professional League on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 38, the all-time leading scorer for Portugal and Real Madrid, scored his sixth goal in his last three matches to top the league's scoring charts after five rounds, and also provided two assists against Al Hazm.

The Portugal captain said after helping Al Nassr to their third consecutive league win: "Another great performance from the team, we're continuing to improve. 850 goals in my career and the tally is still rising."

After a disappointing start to the season, where Al Nassr lost their first two matches, the runners-up have scored 14 goals in their last three matches, to move four points behind leaders Al Hilal ahead of the international break.

In the scoring battle, Ronaldo leads by one goal over his Senegalese teammate Sadio Mane and Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al Ittihad, the top scorer last season.

