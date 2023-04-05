Crystal Palace & Southampton of England win Titles of MINA Football Cup

By E247

The Crystal Palace and Southampton Teams of England have won the titles of MINA Football Cup for Youth, which was organized by the CBF Performance Co. with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

The Tournament was hosted in the Emirate of Dubai for the second successive year, and it took place at the courts of Jebel Ali Golf & Shooting with participation of 32 teams, among which were 15 international teams from the various continents of the world.

Crystal Palace of England beat the Polish Gornik Zabrze counterpart in U 12 category to win the competition’s title, while Southampton of England secured the U 16 category’s title.

Fursan Espania of Dubai won 1st place of U 14 category, and the CFFA team from Dubai came 1st in the U 18 category.



Winners in the different age groups of the Tournament were honored by Mr. Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Dept. in DSC / Teddy Sheringham, the English former star of Manchester United & West Ham United and the Tournament’s ambassador.



Remarkable Success:

The MINA Cup witnessed remarkable success in the technical performance of players of the different age categories.

The Tournament was held with participation of 600 players, from the various countries & continents of the world, represented 32 teams of four age groups (from 12 to 18 years old); among which were 15 teams from Europe, Africa, India, Far East & North America. Top on the list of these teams are: the England's Crystal Palace & Southampton, Yokohama of Japan, AYSO United & New York Red Bulls from America, along with academies of the two stars; Robbie Fowler and Lukas Poldolski of Poland.

The Mina Football Cup has been launched from Dubai and it has become a pioneering Tournament for youth around the world. Top official partners of the Tournament are: Jebel Ali Club & Resort, Umbro, Lacnor, Oasis Water, Medal Clinic, Goal Site, Play Maker and Recast platform, which locates in the United Kingdom & telecasted the Tournament’s matches lively via digital devices in order to enable players’ families from the various countries of the world to watch the matches through their tablets. The event was filmed by the Pixellot Co. via artificial smart cameras which provide precise analysis for players’ performance. Reports on statistics & analysis were submitted to players & coaches, so that they can observe the progress of their performance, exploiting GG 8 analysis.

