Dembélé Leads PSG to Victory Over Arsenal, Edging Closer to First-Ever Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain took a major step toward reaching their first-ever UEFA Champions League final after a narrow 1-0 away win over Arsenal in the first leg of the semi-final on Tuesday night. The only goal of the match came early, as Ousmane Dembélé found the net in the 4th minute at Emirates Stadium.

PSG dominated the opening stages, with manager Luis Enrique’s side maintaining control and composure to preserve their lead until the final whistle. It marked PSG’s first win over Arsenal in six meetings between the two clubs.

Arsenal, making their first Champions League semi-final appearance since 2009, gradually improved, and Mikel Merino even had a goal ruled out in the second half after a VAR review for offside. Meanwhile, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma delivered a stellar performance, denying several promising chances.

The French side had opportunities to double their advantage late in the game, but Bradley Barcola and Gonçalo Ramos missed key chances.

The return leg is scheduled for next Wednesday in Paris, with the winner on aggregate progressing to the final in Munich, where they will face either Inter Milan or Barcelona.

PSG, still chasing their maiden Champions League title, have shown remarkable growth since losing 2-0 to Arsenal in the group stage last October. Since then, they've eliminated English powerhouses Manchester City, Liverpool, and Aston Villa in the knockout rounds.

Dembélé’s winner came from a powerful rebound shot after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross from the left side struck the post. It was Dembélé’s 8th goal of the tournament, matching Kylian Mbappé’s club record of 11 goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign.

The Parisians continued to threaten, with Marquinhos nearly scoring from an Achraf Hakimi cross, only for Arsenal keeper David Raya to make a fine save. Kvaratskhelia also had a penalty appeal waved away after a clash with Jurrien Timber.

As Arsenal grew into the game, Gabriel Martinelli came close before halftime, but Donnarumma again stood firm. Early in the second half, Merino thought he had scored, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard also saw a dangerous shot saved, while Ramos hit the crossbar in one of PSG’s last attacking moves.

Speaking after the game, PSG midfielder Vitinha said, “It was a great night for us. We controlled most of the game and adapted well when we needed to defend or attack.”

Despite the setback, Arsenal keeper David Raya remained hopeful: “We showed from the 25th minute onward that we can compete with anyone. We’ve won away games this season, and we’ll go to Paris to win.”

PSG now head into the second leg with a crucial advantage — and one step closer to European glory.

