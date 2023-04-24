Distinctive Participation of 600 Players in Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8

Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8 was successfully concluded with distinctive participation of more than 600 promising players of various ages & multi-nationalities from Dubai’s four clubs.



The Festival was organized by Dubai Clubs’ Football Companies in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and it was held as part of fruitful programs aiming to attract sports talents & to enhance technical levels of grassroots & juniors, based on the best international practices to boost football grassroots.



Dubai Grassroots Football Festival – U 8 was held in four stages at Dubai clubs (Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahli & Hatta), whereby players participated in various sports, entertaining & cultural activities. In this regard, participating teams were classified into four groups; each group played 16 football matches. Several entertaining events, comprised ball shooting, footvolley, running & tug of war, in addition to awareness lectures & cultural competitions, were all arranged between matches on the sideline of the Festival.

The event took place in the presence of several Board members of Hatta Club besides intensive presence of parents.



The Festival aimed to present technical support for football companies to develop grassroots program / create attractive environment in Dubai clubs / provide plentiful time for grassroots to learn & enjoy football playing / boost skills through contesting matches vs. counterparts / scout & sponsor sports talents since early age / build proper personality / enhance the spirit of cooperation among participants & cement new friendship relations among each other / increase the numbers of those who exercise football in Dubai / promote for Dubai clubs which are keen to deal with children & families.



DSC is keen to organize the Festival’s stages alternately to boost relations among clubs and to encourage them organize creative & innovative activities to bring joy for children & families and to attain utmost technical, social & organizational benefits simultaneously.



The Festival is one of the main events in DSC’s annual agenda aiming to attain several goals, among which is to boost technical levels of promising players since early age through enabling them to play vs. counterparts & to participate in fair competitions. The Festival also meets many social benefits, parts of which are to cement social ties, enable families to be aware of the technical levels of their sons and to support them to boost performance & become future stars.

