Dubai Police conclude Dubai Football Challenge

By Wam

The Dubai Police recently concluded the Dubai Football Challenge that was organised by the Dubai Police Community Happiness Department.

The event witnessed the presence of Majed Nasser and Bakhit Saad, players of the UAE national football team, as part of the "Positive Spirit" initiative's activities at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum School in Al Warqa area.

Launched in parallel with the Year of Tolerance, the event aimed at spreading awareness about sports, development and the ideal lifestyle of students. In addition to making students aware of football as a source of fun and entertainment, those at the event spoke about how it enhances physical fitness and team spirit among participants.

The captain, Majid Nasser, discussed several topics including game plans, training, and players' positions and movements, during the match to ensure that every player plays his role, in order to score many goals and win the match.

He also said it was necessary to determine the strengths and weaknesses of both teams to defeat a rival.