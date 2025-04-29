Dubai Sports Channels Acquire Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Dutch Eredivisie Professional Football League for Three Seasons

Dubai Sports Channels, a division of Dubai Media Incorporated, has announced an official partnership with the Dutch Eredivisie Professional Football League, securing exclusive broadcasting rights for the league’s matches for the next three years. This strategic agreement underscores Dubai Media’s ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive coverage of major global sporting events and aligns with its vision of staying closely connected to regional audiences.

Abdul Rahman Amin, Director of Dubai Sports Channels, and Jan de Jong, CEO of the Dutch Eredivisie Professional Football League, officially signed the agreement. His Excellency Salem Belyouha, CEO of Media Content Sector, Hassan Habib, Head of Dubai Sports Channel, and several prominent sports analysts also attended the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, Dubai Sports Channels will commence broadcasting the Dutch Championship Eredivisie matches in August. Coverage will feature weekly analytical studios and extensive tournament insights, complemented by exclusive interviews with leading coaches and players. Arab viewers will have the opportunity to follow prestigious football clubs, including Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord, and PSV Eindhoven.

The inclusion of the Dutch Eredivisie complements Dubai Sports Channels' existing portfolio of premium international sports content, which already features the Swedish football league, American Major League Soccer (MLS) for men and women, the Turkish football league, and exclusive coverage of the Turkish Women’s Volleyball League renowned as the best volleyball league globally.

In this context, Salem Belyouha underscored Dubai Media Incorporated's strategic commitment to closely tracking major international sporting events through Dubai Sports Channels, thereby highlighting global sporting developments. He further emphasized the strategic significance of this agreement in enhancing sports media content production and delivering it to audiences in line with global best practices. Belyouha stated: “This memorandum of understanding with the Dutch Eredivisie Professional Football League represents a substantial enhancement to Dubai Sports Channels' positioning as the preferred destination for sports enthusiasts in the region. Through our coverage of the Eredivisie, we strive to deliver immersive viewing experiences and introduce the Arab audience to prestigious competitions renowned for producing many distinguished football icons.”

Abdul Rahman Amin, Director of Dubai Sports Channels praised the signing of the agreement, describing it as "a new step" in Dubai Sports Channels' journey towards delivering comprehensive sports content that meets the aspirations of viewers in the Arab region. He added, "The Dutch Eredivisie is one of the most prominent football leagues globally, thanks to the high-calibre clubs competing each season and its role in developing talent, making it an ideal platform for young players to emerge internationally." He further stated that obtaining the exclusive broadcasting rights demonstrates the capabilities of Dubai Sports Channels and their ability to reach a wide audience of football fans worldwide.

For his part, Jan de Jong, CEO of the Dutch Eredivisie Professional Football League expressed his happiness about the partnership with Dubai Sports Channels, highlighting that it will enable the Dutch Eredivisie to extend its reach to football fans across the Arab region. He stated: "We are delighted to have a presence in Dubai, a city known for its keen interest in nurturing talent, which offers us an opportunity to enhance the Eredivisie’s prestigious status. The league has a rich history in football, having produced numerous internationally recognized sports talents over the decades." He added: "We are proud of this agreement, which allows us to become part of Dubai Sports Channels, known for their extensive fanbase. This memorandum represents an ideal choice, enabling us to connect with a wide audience throughout the region."

