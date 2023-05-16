Dubai Sports Council & Barcelona Academy review the best Practices to scout & develop Talents

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) convened a workshop for the Executive Directors of Dubai clubs & football companies and Managers & Technical Directors of academies to discuss the best professional practices for scouting & developing talents from the age of eight years old, through reviewing the distinctive experiences of Barcelona Club Academy and the mechanism of work, which has attained remarkable success and become a global model.



H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, and H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General of DSC, welcomed Mr. Sergei Barjuan, the Sports Manager of Barcelona Academies around World and former star of Barcelona Club & the Spanish National Team / Representatives of Barcelona Academies in Dubai. H.E. Saeed Hareb confirmed DSC’s keenness to review successful professional experiences for the most eminent sports clubs & academies in the world and to provide opportunities for the staff of Dubai sports clubs & academies to benefit from these experiences in a way that contributes to achieve a successful model, which meets the promising goals of our football clubs and academies.



Mr. Sergei Barjuan reviewed the successful experience of Barcelona Academy and the mechanisms of scouting & developing technical levels of talented players since early age and up to the moment they become competent to represent the first team. He conveyed his own experience as former player & member in the technical body of Barcelona Club and then as a manager for all branches of Barcelona Academies around the world. He answered questions, raised during the workshop, and provided valuable advices related to this vital field which contributes to the ideal investment of human resources in clubs & football companies. In conclusion, Mr. Sergei Barjuan dedicated Barcelona Football Academy’s Book, under title “La Masia”, to H.E. Saeed Hareb.



The meeting dealt with the fields of future cooperation between DSC & Barcelona Club to launch fruitful programs & initiatives to scout & develop talented players & coaches and to benefit from the technical organization of Barcelona Academy. DSC is keen to organize such forums & workshops continuously throughout the year to achieve the best practices in academies management, scout & boost talents, promote for world academies residing in Dubai and seek scopes of collaboration with academies of Dubai clubs.



Mr. Sergei Barjuan assumes the Office of the Sports Manager of Barcelona Academies around the world. He is also responsible of conveying the coaching methods to coaches in all Barcelona’s Academies in the world. He presented excellent performance when he was a player with Barcelona and a coach for the reserve team of the Club. He also coached the first team of Barcelona Club in 3 matches, after the Dutch coach Koeman.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.