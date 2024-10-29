Egypt's Al Ahly defeat Al Ain 3-0; one step away from FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ final

Al Ahly defeated Al Ain 3-0 in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, propelling them one step closer to a dream FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ final against Real Madrid.

The Cairo Giants will now face either Pachuca or the CONMEBOL Libertadores champions in the FIFA Intercontinental semi-final at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 14th. The winner of that match will then challenge Real Madrid for the Intercontinental title at Lusail Stadium on December 18th.

Al Ahly dominated proceedings at Cairo International Stadium from the start. In the 32nd minute, Yahia Nader's careless backpass was intercepted by Wessam Abou Ali, who calmly slotted the ball past Khalid Eisa.

After the break, Emam Ashour showcased his skill with a stunning volley to double Al Ahly's lead. Hernan Crespo responded by introducing Matias Segovia, but Al Ain struggled to create any significant scoring opportunities against a resolute Al Ahly defense led by Rami Rabia.

Late in the game, Omar Kamal was fouled in the box, and Mohamed Afsha converted the penalty to seal the 3-0 victory.

