Emirates and S.L. Benfica Extend Partnership Until 2029

Emirates Airline and S.L. Benfica have announced the renewal of their partnership for an additional five seasons, extending their collaboration until 2029. This renewal marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the club and the airline who have been collaborating for over a decade with a shared passion for excellence.

Emirates became Benfica’s Official Airline Partner in 2014 and one year later deepened the partnership with the club by prominently featuring its iconic branding on the front of Benfica's red jerseys. This new contract, the longest and most significant signed to date in Benfica’s history, will continue with a refreshed focus, carrying the updated "Fly Better" branding on the kits and symbolizing both the airline and club’s shared commitment to reaching new heights.

Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates said: “We see the extension of our partnership with Benfica as an opportunity to take the fan experience of the club’s passionate supporters in Portugal and around the world to a new level, as we grow and deepen our association with one of the most successful clubs in European football history. It’s also about our investment in Portugal, an integral part of our European network and a destination we’ve been serving for over 10 years, and this partnership illustrates our long-term commitment to the country.”

Sport Lisboa e Benfica, celebrated for its record-breaking achievements and unwavering base of over 50 million fans, continues to be a dominant force in Portuguese football. With 86 major trophies, including back-to-back European Cup victories, it is a permanent fixture in the UEFA Champions League and will play in FIFA’s Club World Cup in 2025. It’s home ground, the Estádio da Luz, unites supporters from around the world to cheer for the Águias.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Emirates, a brand that epitomizes excellence and ambition,” said Rui Costa, president of SL Benfica. “This renewal is a testament to the success of our collaboration over the past years and our shared vision for the future. Together, we will continue to soar and achieve even greater success.”

Emirates’ extensive sponsorship portfolio includes partnerships with elite European football clubs such as Arsenal, AC Milan, and Real Madrid, as well as high-profile associations across sailing, rugby, tennis, and golf.

As Benfica's Official Airline Sponsor since the 2015/16 season, Emirates has been a steadfast partner, with the ‘Fly Better” Emirates logo becoming synonymous with Benfica's illustrious kit. With this renewal, both organizations are working closely to deliver exceptional experiences to fans.

Emirates operates 14 weekly flights to Lisbon. The Emirates Benfica sponsorship is yet another example of significant investment in Portugal. The airline has carried over 2.6 million passengers since the start of its operations in Portugal, fostering trade and tourism connections between the UAE, Portugal and beyond. Beyond its partnership with Benfica, Emirates also sponsors the Millennium Estoril Open as part of its sponsorship of over 60 ATP tennis events around the world.

