Emirates becomes Etoile Sportive du Sahel sponsor

Emirates, the world’s largest airline and Etoile Sportive du Sahel, one of the most decorated football and basketball sports clubs in Tunisia, have today signed a new sponsorship deal, which will see Emirates become the official airline sponsor of the Club, starting from the 2023-24 season.

The agreement underscores Emirates’ ongoing commitment to growing the sport of football and connecting to a new base of fans in North Africa. In addition to football, Emirates will also be supporting the main indoor sporting teams which includes basketball, volleyball and handball. Emirates branding will be prominently placed on the Etoile Sportive du Sahel Club’s first team jerseys, training kits, as well as all indoor sports kits from the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Emirates will also enjoy a wide-range of other benefits including: advertising and branding rights in the club’s stadium and indoor sports facilities, digital and social media activation rights, hospitality, meet and greet access to the athletes; and prominent visibility across the Sousse Olympic Stadium and training ground and indoor sports arena.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Badr Abbas, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Africa, Emirates, said, “We are pleased to partner with Etoile Sportive du Sahel, a football powerhouse in Africa, and a formidable force in international basketball. Amplifying our brand message on jerseys across their different sports divisions will help to create more meaningful connections with sports fan bases in Tunis and across Africa. Our partnership with Etoile du Sahel is also a testament of our support and long-standing involvement with football and we’re also keen to connect with fans of indoor sports including basketball, volleyball and handball that are fast gaining popularity in Tunisia. Etoile du Sahel has great local and regional appeal, and as a brand, we’re proud to bring together ardent fans and teams, expand the reach of the club, while nurturing upcoming talent.”

Mr. M Othman JENAYAH, Etoile du Sahel said, “As the president of Etoile Sportive du Sahel, I am happy to announce this great partnership with Emirates. This collaboration signifies our shared passion for the beautiful game and our mutual dedication to fostering the growth of football in Tunisia and beyond.

We are proud to have the world’s largest airline, Emirates as the official sponsor of Etoile Sportive du Sahel. This partnership marks a momentous milestone in our club's history, as we proudly display the renowned Emirates brand on our jerseys. We are excited to join forces with a global company that shares our commitment to excellence, both on and off the field.

Emirates' support and recognition of Etoile Sportive du Sahel is a testament to our club's remarkable legacy and this partnership not only strengthens our position as a prominent force in African football but also amplifies our visibility on an international scale.”

Etoile du Sahel is one of the most glorious and multisport Tunisian club, known primarily by its football, basketball, handball and volleyball teams. L’Etoile stands for its worldwide performances and has won several championships, cups and super cups at the national, African and Arab level.

Having won more CAF trophies than any other Tunisian team, the club has been crowned the top title of CAF Champions League, has earned 2 CAF Super Cup titles, 4 CAF Confederation Cup titles and 2 African Winners' Cup.

It has been listed as one of the most valuable football clubs in Africa and one of the most widely supported teams in the continent.

Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio is made of top sporting clubs, tournaments and high profile cultural events worldwide, and it remains committed to supporting sports, entertainment, music, culture and arts initiatives in the communities it serves. The airline supports an impressive roster of high profile football clubs and events including Arsenal FC, Olympique Lyonnais, Real Madrid FC, AC Milan, Olympiacos FC, S.L Benfica, The Emirates FA Cup, and the Asian Football Confederation.

Emirates’ involvement in basketball began more than 32 years ago, when it partnered with the UAE Basketball Association as Sponsor and Official Airline, benefitting from multifaceted branding and marketing rights across its events. The airline has also sponsored the Dubai International Basketball Championship for 28 years, in addition to helping bring the FIBA World Championship to the UAE. Basketball teams sponsored by Emirates, both men’s and women’s divisions, have won the International Basketball Championship multiple times. Emirates has sponsored the Lebanese Basketball League and top division teams through its support of the Beirut Basketball Club and Al Hikma BC (Club Sagesse) as an official jersey sponsor.

Emirates has been serving Tunisia for the past 17 years, and since its inaugural operation has carried over 1.64 million passengers on the route. The airline currently operates a daily flight to Tunisia with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

