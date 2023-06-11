Factbox: List of European Cup winners

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 03:58 05:25 12:21 15:42 19:12 20:39
List of European Cup/Champions League winners since the competition began in 1955-56 after Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final in Istanbul:
1956 Paris Real Madrid 4 Stade Reims 3
1957 Madrid Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 0
1958 Brussels Real Madrid 3 AC Milan 2*
1959 Stuttgart Real Madrid 2 Stade Reims 0
1960 Glasgow Real Madrid 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 3
1961 Berne Benfica 3 Barcelona 2
1962 Amsterdam Benfica 5 Real Madrid 3
1963 London AC Milan 2 Benfica 1
1964 Vienna Inter Milan 3 Real Madrid 1
1965 Milan Inter Milan 1 Benfica 0
1966 Brussels Real Madrid 2 Partizan Belgrade 1
1967 Lisbon Celtic 2 Inter Milan 1
1968 London Manchester United 4 Benfica 1*
1969 Madrid AC Milan 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1
1970 Milan Feyenoord 2 Celtic 1*
1971 London Ajax Amsterdam 2 Panathinaikos 0
1972 Rotterdam Ajax Amsterdam 2 Inter Milan 0
1973 Belgrade Ajax Amsterdam 1 Juventus 0
1974 Brussels Bayern Munich 4 Atletico Madrid 0
(in replay after 1-1 draw)
1975 Paris Bayern Munich 2 Leeds United 0
1976 Glasgow Bayern Munich 1 St Etienne 0
1977 Rome Liverpool 3 B Moenchengladbach 1
1978 London Liverpool 1 Club Bruges 0
1979 Munich Nottingham Forest 1 Malmo FF 0
1980 Madrid Nottingham Forest 1 Hamburg SV 0
1981 Paris Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0
1982 Rotterdam Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0
1983 Athens Hamburg SV 1 Juventus 0
1984 Rome Liverpool 1 AS Roma 1
(Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties)
1985 Brussels Juventus 1 Liverpool 0
1986 Seville Steaua Bucharest 0 Barcelona 0
(Steaua won 2-0 on penalties)
1987 Vienna Porto 2 Bayern Munich 1
1988 Stuttgart PSV Eindhoven 0 Benfica 0
(PSV won 6-5 on penalties)
1989 Barcelona AC Milan 4 Steaua Bucharest 0
1990 Vienna AC Milan 1 Benfica 0
1991 Bari Red Star Belgrade 0 Olympique Marseille 0
(Red Star won 5-3 on penalties)
1992 London Barcelona 1 Sampdoria 0*
1993 Munich Olympique Marseille 1 AC Milan 0
1994 Athens AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0
1995 Vienna Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 0
1996 Rome Juventus 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1
(Juventus won 4-2 on penalties)
1997 Munich Borussia Dortmund 3 Juventus 1
1998 Amsterdam Real Madrid 1 Juventus 0
1999 Barcelona Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1
2000 Paris Real Madrid 3 Valencia 0
2001 Milan Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 1
(Bayern won 5-4 on penalties)
2002 Glasgow Real Madrid 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
2003 Manchester AC Milan 0 Juventus 0
(AC Milan won 3-2 on penalties)
2004 Gelsenkirchen Porto 3 Monaco 0
2005 Istanbul Liverpool 3 AC Milan 3
(Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties)
2006 Paris Barcelona 2 Arsenal 1
2007 Athens AC Milan 2 Liverpool 1
2008 Moscow Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1
(Manchester United won 6-5 on penalties)
2009 Rome Barcelona 2 Manchester United 0
2010 Madrid Inter Milan 2 Bayern Munich 0
2011 London Barcelona 3 Manchester United 1
2012 Munich Chelsea 1 Bayern Munich 1
(Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties)
2013 London Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
2014 Lisbon Real Madrid 4 Atletico Madrid 1*
2015 Berlin Barcelona 3 Juventus 1
2016 Milan Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1*
(Real Madrid won 5-3 on penalties)
2017 Cardiff Real Madrid 4 Juventus 1
2018 Kyiv Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1
2019 Madrid Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0
2020 Lisbon Bayern Munich 1 Paris St Germain 0
2021 Porto Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0
2022 Paris Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0
2023 Istanbul Manchester City 1 Inter Milan 0
The following clubs have won the European Cup:
14 - Real Madrid
7 - AC Milan
6 - Bayern Munich, Liverpool
5 - Barcelona
4 - Ajax Amsterdam
3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan
2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea
1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique
Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star
Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City
The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992.
