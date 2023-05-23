Female Footballer of Arsenal Club & England National Team “Beth Mead” visits Dubai Sports Council’s Premises and discusses Ways of Fruitful Investment

The football female player of Arsenal Club & the England National Team “Bethany Jane Mead” expressed pleasure toward her continuous visits to Dubai and explained full admiration for the remarkable prosperity and the developed tourist & civilized landmarks in the Emirate.

This came during her visit to Dubai Sports Council’s premises, where she met with H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General of DSC, besides the delegation of the Cognita Educational Group.

H.E. Saeed Hareb welcomed the English football female star & the Cognita Educational Group’s delegation, and confirmed DSC’s keenness to support all efforts, exerted to develop the sports sector and cement relations with the private sector to attain sports development & boost investment for future generations through supporting the sports investment.

H.E. Saeed Hareb presented to Beth Mead the English version of “My Story”, a masterpiece book, written by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Beth Mead, who led the England National Team to win its first title in the European Football Championship 2022 and gained the best female player & top scorer of the Championship, is the ambassador of the Cognita British Educational Group, which owns & runs over 100 schools around the world, and it has eight schools in UAE, seven of which are in the Emirate of Dubai. Cognita Group is planning to launch professional sports programs during the upcoming period in collaboration with DSC aiming to scout & develop technical levels of talents in the various sports games & to provide them with full support via trainings, analysis of performance, conducting of tests & medical check and collecting of necessary data through the sports management system to create a profile for each player in order to decide the requested trainings, which will be presented by highly experienced trainers.

The delegation lauded the distinctive status of sport in UAE, besides the appropriate legislations which support investment in the educational & sports fields. The delegation also thanked DSC toward its support for all initiatives that meet sports & community goals.

The delegation members expressed pleasure toward the launch of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit for Schools, expressing keenness to win the title of this Merit in the future.

Beth Mead stated: “I like Dubai and I visit this city continuously during vacations & various occasions. I am proud to visit Dubai this time to seek ways of launching sports event which will contribute to scout & boost technical levels of talented athletes and popularize the culture of the exercise of sport among students. I am pleased as I am continuously contacting with students and contributing to achieve their sports goals besides their educational excellence”.

She confirmed that Dubai occupies distinctive status, referring that sports stars from all over the world are keen to visit the Emirate & enjoy its splendid weather, remarkable landmarks & utilities besides enjoying the exercise of sport everywhere in the city. People of multi-nationalities are trying to catch the unique opportunity of residing in Dubai & becoming part of its society.



Beth Mead has attained several achievements during her sports career, as she led the Sunderland team to win the Women’s Premier League Title 2011 – 2012 for the first time in its history / Women’s Super League 2014 / Women’s Professionals Cup 2011. She scored 77 goals in 78 matches. In 2017, she has moved to play for Arsenal Team, with which she won the Women’s League Cup during her first participation with the team, and gained 2nd place in the Women’s England Cup. She has also led Arsenal to win the Title of the Women’s Super League in 2018 – 2019.

Beth Mead led the U 19 England National Team for Women to win the 2nd place in the UEFA Women’s Under 19 Championship / the Sha Believes Cup in 2019 / the Arnold Clark Cup in 2022 / the Title of the UEFA Women’s Championship in 2022.

She has won several individual prizes & titles since the start of her professional career. In this regard, she has recently won the British Empire Medal / Scarborough Freedom Medal / the City of London Freedom Medal. She has been named by the BBC as winner of the sports personality’s award in 2022, following her successful leading of the England National Team to win European Championship Title "Euro 2022". She has gained several other individual titles & prizes; top of which are the best female player in the world & the best female player in Europe and she has also won the golden boot several times.

