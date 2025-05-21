FIFA announces special transfer window for Club World Cup 2025

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced the opening of a special transfer window for all 32 clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The window will run from 1st to 10th June 2025, allowing teams to register new players ahead of the tournament.

This move follows the adoption of amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, approved by the FIFA Council in October 2024. The aim is to address disparities in player registration periods and domestic season schedules across participating nations, while offering clubs greater flexibility to strengthen their squads.

Under the new regulations, clubs may register players during this designated window, with the final deadline for squad submission set for 10th June. This enables teams to bring newly signed players to the United States for the tournament.

An additional opportunity for player registration or replacements will be available following the group stage, between 27th June and 3rd July 2025. This is subject to specific conditions, including that signings must be made within official registration periods. The move is intended to encourage players whose contracts have expired to participate and to ensure top-tier talent is featured in the competition.

The tournament will feature clubs from 20 national associations, including the UAE, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia and the United States.

The largest and most inclusive edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will kick off on Saturday, 14th June 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and run until 13th July, when the final will be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

Matches will take place across 11 US cities: Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington D.C. The DAZN platform will serve as the exclusive global broadcaster for the tournament.

