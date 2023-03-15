FIFA confirms new 104-game format for World Cup 2026 finals in USA, Canada & Mexico

By WAM

The 2026 World Cup will have 104 matches instead of the traditional 64 games due to the expanded format with 48 teams taking part, FIFA said on Tuesday.

The 2026 World Cup also will retain the four-team group pairings as opposed to opting for three-team groups.

To be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 World Cup will be the first edition of the quadrennial tournament where 48 teams are taking part. The final will be held on July 19.

