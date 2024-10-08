FIFA launches interactive tool to keep fans on ball over global transfer windows

FIFA has launched an interactive tool to keep supporters worldwide updated on global transfer window periods in real time across men’s, women’s and amateur football.

The tool puts live information on transfer registration periods at the fingertips of fans around the world as it is updated by FIFA’s 211 Member Associations when transfer window dates are confirmed. This ensures the data is both accurate and comprehensive, as well as giving it an “as it happens” edge.

Users can easily apply filters to focus on the open and upcoming registration periods that are most relevant for them, such as those within specific regions or categories across professional men’s and women’s football and amateur leagues.

The tool reflects FIFA’s commitment to evolving toward more interactive and data-driven concepts, making them easily accessible and engaging for fans, players, and stakeholders worldwide, as displayed by the recent development of the International Transfer Snapshot website.

