FIFA President awarded prestigious AFC Diamond of Asia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been awarded prestigious AFC Diamond of Asia in recognition of his visionary leadership and unwavering support towards the development of Asian football and the global game at the AFC Annual Awards Seoul 2023 in Republic of Korea.

AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who presented the AFC Diamond of Asia to the FIFA President at the iconic Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University, said: “The Asian football family is forever grateful to President Infantino for his steadfast support and dedication towards strengthening the beautiful game across our great Continent.

Son Heung-min has been recognised as the Asian international player of the year for the fourth time while Qatar's icon Akram Afif and Japan star Kiko Seike were crowned the AFC Player of the Year in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

UAE international beach soccer referee, Ibrahim Yousef Al Raisi, received the AFC special award in the referees' category, in recognition of his outstanding performance in officiating numerous matches in Asian and international championships.

