Finalists for Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 confirmed

By WAM

FIFA today announced the final lists of nominees for the Best Football Awards 2022.

The lists run as follows:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player are (in alphabetical order):

• Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF).

• Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain FC).

• Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain FC).

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player are (in alphabetical order):

• Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC).

• Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave).

• Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona).



The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach are (in alphabetical order):

• Sonia Bompastor (Olympique Lyonnais).

• Pia Sundhage (Brazilian National Team).

• Sarina Wiegman (English National Team).

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach are (in alphabetical order):

• Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid CF).

• Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC).

• Lionel Scaloni (Argentinian National Team).

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):

• Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women).

• Mary Earps (England / Manchester United WFC).

• Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais).

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):

• Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC).

• Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF).

• Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC).

The finalists were voted for by an international jury respectively comprising the current coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), the current captains of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com. The full voting and award process is detailed in the Rules of Allocation.

The final three nominees for The FIFA Puskás Award are (in alphabetical order):

• Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022).

• Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille v. PAOK Thessaloniki [UEFA Europa Conference League] (7 April 2022).

• Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil v. Serbia [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (24 November 2022).

All the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be crowned at a special ceremony on Monday, 27 February 2023 in Paris.

