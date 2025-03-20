flydubai welcomes on board the UAE National Football Team

flydubai, a UAE national carrier, operated a special flight carrying the UAE National Football Team.

Flight FZ 4949 departed yesterday from Dubai World Central (DWC) to Tehran Airport (IKA), carrying the national team as they prepare to face the Iran National Football Team as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

This reflects the carrier’s ongoing dedication to fostering national pride and sports excellence in the UAE, as well as its support for the national team as they look to achieve new milestones and inspire the next generation of athletes and football fans across the country.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.