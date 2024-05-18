Foden wins EA SPORTS Player of Season award

Man City's Phil Foden has been voted the 2023/24 EA SPORTS Player of the Season.

Foden, just 23 years of age, has been a pivotal part of a Manchester City side just one win away from becoming the first team in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

He has scored 17 goals and set up a further eight, directly contributing to 25 goals in 34 Premier League appearances to help Man City top the table by just two points from Arsenal heading into the final day.

“To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of,” Foden told Man City's official website.

“The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs."

The England star has played both centrally and on the wing and has played the second-most minutes of any Man City outfield player this season, stepping up in the absence of injured playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who has missed more than half of City's matches.

In March, Man City manager Pep Guardiola called him "the best player in the Premier League", and if City beat West Ham United on the final day, Foden will be the youngest player ever to win six Premier League titles.

