Four in a row: City 2023-24 Premier League Champions after 3-1 win over West Ham United

With the 2023/24 Premier League title, Manchester City are the first men’s team in the history of English football to win the top-flight title four years in a row.

This came after Manchester City today claimed an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United to pip rivals Arsenal on the final day of the season.

Two glorious early goals from Phil Foden created a party atmosphere in the sunshine at the Etihad Stadium, before a stunning bicycle kick from Mohammed Kudus before half-time brought West Ham briefly into the game.

Rodri sealed the victory with a low 59th minute shot from outside the area, giving Pep Guardiola’s side a phenomenal sixth title in seven years. Fans danced in their seats, belting out: “Champions again!” and “Are you watching Arsenal?”

Pep Guardiola has masterminded an unprecedented era of dominance and has now lifted 17 major honours since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

After the monumental achievement of winning the Big Five trophies in 2023, some doubted whether this side would have the hunger to strive for success once more, according to Manchester City's website. However, after a seismic tussle with Arsenal and Liverpool, City have again emerged victorious.

Sealed on the final day of a gruelling campaign, City have now won 10 English league titles in total and on six occasions under our incredible Catalan manager.

